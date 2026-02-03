  1. Realting.com
Residential complex AurAra Paje

Bwejuu, Tanzania
from
$78,000
VAT
from
$1,472/m²
BTC
0.9277945
ETH
48.6296750
USDT
77 117.3914548
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
Premium Premium
6 1
ID: 33242
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Tanzania
  • State
    Zanzibar
  • Region
    Kusini
  • Village
    Bwejuu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    11

About the complex

Русский Русский

Zanzibar is actively developing, and one of the brightest growth points today are the area of Paget (South-East of the island), the pearl of Zanzibar with untouched beaches and year-round rest.
Turquoise water, white sand is an ideal place for recreation, kite and diving.

The beach is a 2-minute walk (100 meters) from our complex.
Space for growth and conscious life!
Atmosphere and audience:
Paget is a location chosen by digital nomads, surfers and those who want silence and inspiration.
The culture of slow-living, wellness and yoga tourism is actively developing here.
Real estate market:
It is still in an earlier stage of growth, but this gives an advantage: prices are lower, but the growth potential is higher.
• In 2023, value growth was more than 40%.
Lease and interest:
• Demand for rent is growing steadily.
Guest houses and apartments here are more often taken - from 2 weeks to 2 months.
Infrastructure:
• In 2024, the first international coworking center was opened here, a wellness complex is being built, new vegan cafes, yoga studios, mini-boutiques appear.
A plan is under way to improve roads and expand the coastal zone.

🔹AuraRa / Body B/ (1+0) - 53m2 / Located on the 1st floor.

Advantages:
- spacious terrace;
- 3.5m ceiling height. ;
- proper planning;
- very good price.

Cost $78,000:
$2,000 reserve (the amount is included in the initial contribution);
-$29'200 down payment;
-46`800 USD in installments: (monthly / once in 2 months / quarterly); Full repayment - until April 2027.
================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================
With 100% payment discount 5%

Location on the map

Bwejuu, Tanzania
Education

Video Review of residential complex AurAra Paje

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Back Leave a request Show contacts
