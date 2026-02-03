Residential complex AurAra Paje

Zanzibar is actively developing, and one of the brightest growth points today are the area of Paget (South-East of the island), the pearl of Zanzibar with untouched beaches and year-round rest.

Turquoise water, white sand is an ideal place for recreation, kite and diving.

The beach is a 2-minute walk (100 meters) from our complex.

Space for growth and conscious life!

Atmosphere and audience:

Paget is a location chosen by digital nomads, surfers and those who want silence and inspiration.

The culture of slow-living, wellness and yoga tourism is actively developing here.

Real estate market:

It is still in an earlier stage of growth, but this gives an advantage: prices are lower, but the growth potential is higher.

• In 2023, value growth was more than 40%.

Lease and interest:

• Demand for rent is growing steadily.

Guest houses and apartments here are more often taken - from 2 weeks to 2 months.

Infrastructure:

• In 2024, the first international coworking center was opened here, a wellness complex is being built, new vegan cafes, yoga studios, mini-boutiques appear.

A plan is under way to improve roads and expand the coastal zone.

🔹AuraRa / Body B/ (1+0) - 53m2 / Located on the 1st floor.

Advantages:

- spacious terrace;

- 3.5m ceiling height. ;

- proper planning;

- very good price.

Cost $78,000:

$2,000 reserve (the amount is included in the initial contribution);

-$29'200 down payment;

-46`800 USD in installments: (monthly / once in 2 months / quarterly); Full repayment - until April 2027.

With 100% payment discount 5%