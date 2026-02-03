Residential complex AurAra Paje

Zanzibar is actively developing, and one of the brightest growth points today are the area of Paget (South-East of the island), the pearl of Zanzibar with untouched beaches and year-round rest.
Turquoise water, white sand is an ideal place for recreation, kite and diving.
The beach is a 2-minute walk (100 meters) from our complex.
Space for growth and conscious life!
Atmosphere and audience:
Paget is a location chosen by digital nomads, surfers and those who want silence and inspiration.
The culture of slow-living, wellness and yoga tourism is actively developing here.
Real estate market:
It is still in an earlier stage of growth, but this gives an advantage: prices are lower, but the growth potential is higher.
• In 2023, value growth was more than 40%.
Lease and interest:
• Demand for rent is growing steadily.
Guest houses and apartments here are more often taken - from 2 weeks to 2 months.
Infrastructure:
• In 2024, the first international coworking center was opened here, a wellness complex is being built, new vegan cafes, yoga studios, mini-boutiques appear.
A plan is under way to improve roads and expand the coastal zone.
🔹AuraRa / Body B/ (1+0) - 53m2 / Located on the 1st floor.
Advantages:
- spacious terrace;
- 3.5m ceiling height. ;
- proper planning;
- very good price.
Cost $78,000:
$2,000 reserve (the amount is included in the initial contribution);
-$29'200 down payment;
-46`800 USD in installments: (monthly / once in 2 months / quarterly); Full repayment - until April 2027.
================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================
With 100% payment discount 5%