Tourist complex

Zanzibar is actively developing, and one of the brightest growth points today are the areas of Nungwi (northwest of the island), the pearl of Zanzibar with untouched beaches and year-round rest.

Turquoise water, white sand is an ideal place for relaxation and diving. the beach is a 10-minute walk (600 meters) from our complex.



Nungwi is a magnet of tourist demand!

Tourism and activity:

• One of the most popular areas of the island. The year-round influx of tourists increases the liquidity of real estate and the stability of rental income.

Rent and income:

The average occupancy in high season reaches 90%, the average rental price of hotels and apartments is from $ 80-120 per day.

Apartments yield from 12-15% per annum with the right management model.

Property prices:

• Over the past 2 years, growth has been more than 35%. Now studios by the ocean start at $84,000 and continue to grow.

Infrastructure:

• Nungvi is the center of attraction: restaurants, cafes, beach bars, diving centers, active events.

🔹The Eyes of Zanzibar / Body A / (1+0) - 37.2m2 / Located on the 1st floor.

Advantages:

- spacious terrace;

- 3.5m ceiling height. ;

- proper planning;

- very good price.

Cost $84'000:

$2,000 reserve (the amount is included in the initial contribution);

-$31'600 down payment;

-50`400 in installments: (monthly / once in 2 months / quarterly); Full repayment - until December 2026.

With 100% payment discount 5%