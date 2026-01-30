  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Nungwi
  4. Tourist complex

Tourist complex

Nungwi, Tanzania
from
$84,000
VAT
from
$2,260/m²
BTC
0.9991633
ETH
52.3704192
USDT
83 049.4984898
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9 1
Leave a request
ID: 33171
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/01/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Tanzania
  • State
    Zanzibar
  • Region
    Kaskazini A
  • Town
    Nungwi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Zanzibar is actively developing, and one of the brightest growth points today are the areas of Nungwi (northwest of the island), the pearl of Zanzibar with untouched beaches and year-round rest.
Turquoise water, white sand is an ideal place for relaxation and diving. the beach is a 10-minute walk (600 meters) from our complex.

Nungwi is a magnet of tourist demand!
Tourism and activity:
• One of the most popular areas of the island. The year-round influx of tourists increases the liquidity of real estate and the stability of rental income.
Rent and income:
The average occupancy in high season reaches 90%, the average rental price of hotels and apartments is from $ 80-120 per day.
Apartments yield from 12-15% per annum with the right management model.
Property prices:
• Over the past 2 years, growth has been more than 35%. Now studios by the ocean start at $84,000 and continue to grow.
Infrastructure:
• Nungvi is the center of attraction: restaurants, cafes, beach bars, diving centers, active events.

🔹The Eyes of Zanzibar / Body A / (1+0) - 37.2m2 / Located on the 1st floor.

Advantages:
- spacious terrace;
- 3.5m ceiling height. ;
- proper planning;
- very good price.

Cost $84'000:
$2,000 reserve (the amount is included in the initial contribution);
-$31'600 down payment;
-50`400 in installments: (monthly / once in 2 months / quarterly); Full repayment - until December 2026.
================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================
With 100% payment discount 5%

Location on the map

Nungwi, Tanzania
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Video Review of tourist complex

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Tourist complex
Nungwi, Tanzania
from
$84,000
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
No similar complexes in Tanzania were found. Use extended search
Realting.com
Go