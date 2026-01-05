Residential complex Aura Ra aktiv kotoryj vdohnovlaet

🌴 Exclusive apartment in Zanzibar - 100 meters to the ocean
🗝️ Unique apartment of a modern residential complex.
🌊 Only 100 meters to the ocean - 2 minutes walk to the snow-white beach.
🏊 Direct access to the pool and green area.
📍 Description of the site:
Location: Zanzibar, resort area
Floor: First floor
Planning: bright apartment with terrace
Features: direct access to the common pool, landscaped area with palm trees
Distance to the ocean: only 100 m
Type of right: full ownership (freehold)
💰 Terms of purchase:
Cost: from 78,000 USD
Down payment: 40%
Installment: no interest until April 2027
🚩 Relevance of availability and cost specify when applying
🌟 Advantages:
✔ Modern architecture and tropical design
✔ Pool, lounge zones, green territory
✔ A reliable developer with international experience
✔ Closed protected area
✔ Management company on site (lease and service)
✔ Possibility of furniture and ready-made package "turnkey"
🏝️ Advantages of location:
2 minutes to the Indian Ocean and the white sand beach
Area with developed infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, supermarkets
Popular tourist destination - high demand for rent
Prospect of price growth: at the start of the sale - the most profitable price
📈 Why it's profitable:
High rental yield (resort season all year round)
Excellent option for personal rest + investment
The price is fixed in USD, without reference to inflation
🤝 What we do for you:
Full support of the transaction
Document verification and legal purity
Translations, notary, assistance with residence permit
Selection of furniture, organization of rental
Online site tour
⏳ Number of apartments is limited
📞 Call or write to book an apartment under exclusive conditions.