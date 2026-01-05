  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Aura Ra aktiv kotoryj vdohnovlaet

Residential complex Aura Ra aktiv kotoryj vdohnovlaet

Paje, Tanzania
from
$78,000
;
28
ID: 33131
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Tanzania
  • State
    Zanzibar
  • Region
    Kusini
  • Town
    Paje

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🌴 Exclusive apartment in Zanzibar - 100 meters to the ocean

🗝️ Unique apartment of a modern residential complex.

🌊 Only 100 meters to the ocean - 2 minutes walk to the snow-white beach.

🏊 Direct access to the pool and green area.

📍 Description of the site:

  • Location: Zanzibar, resort area

  • Floor: First floor

  • Planning: bright apartment with terrace

  • Features: direct access to the common pool, landscaped area with palm trees

  • Distance to the ocean: only 100 m

  • Type of right: full ownership (freehold)

💰 Terms of purchase:

  • Cost: from 78,000 USD

  • Down payment: 40%

  • Installment: no interest until April 2027

🚩 Relevance of availability and cost specify when applying

🌟 Advantages:

✔ Modern architecture and tropical design

✔ Pool, lounge zones, green territory

✔ A reliable developer with international experience

✔ Closed protected area

✔ Management company on site (lease and service)

✔ Possibility of furniture and ready-made package "turnkey"

🏝️ Advantages of location:

  • 2 minutes to the Indian Ocean and the white sand beach

  • Area with developed infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, supermarkets

  • Popular tourist destination - high demand for rent

  • Prospect of price growth: at the start of the sale - the most profitable price

📈 Why it's profitable:

  • High rental yield (resort season all year round)

  • Excellent option for personal rest + investment

  • The price is fixed in USD, without reference to inflation

🤝 What we do for you:

  • Full support of the transaction

  • Document verification and legal purity

  • Translations, notary, assistance with residence permit

  • Selection of furniture, organization of rental

  • Online site tour

⏳ Number of apartments is limited

📞 Call or write to book an apartment under exclusive conditions.

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 53.0
Price per m², USD 1,472
Apartment price, USD 78,000

Location on the map

Paje, Tanzania
