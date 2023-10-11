Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Villamartin, Spain

Villa 4 room villa in Villamartin, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Villamartin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Villa for sale in Villamartin in the Pinada Golf area. The total area of 165.00 m2, the plot…
€529,000
Villa 3 room villa in Villamartin, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Villamartin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
House for sale in Villamartin in the Villamartín area. The total area of 80.00 m2, the plot …
€179,000
