Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Vera
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows in Vera, Spain

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Newly built bungalows in Vera Playa, Almería: modern homes near the sea Contemporary living…
$406,769
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 177 m²
In the heart of Vera Playa, in the prestigious urbanization of Pueblo Salinas, an exceptiona…
$349,005
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 305 m²
In the heart of Vera Playa, in the prestigious urbanization of Pueblo Salinas, an exceptiona…
$313,929
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Newly built bungalows in Vera Playa, Almería: modern homes near the sea Contemporary living…
$347,015
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Newly built bungalows in Vera Playa, Almería: modern homes near the sea Contemporary living…
$312,139
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 259 m²
In the heart of Vera Playa, in the prestigious urbanization of Pueblo Salinas, an exceptiona…
$409,102
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go