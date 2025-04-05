Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Vega Media del Segura
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vega Media del Segura, Spain

Molina de Segura
6
6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Molina de Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Molina de Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Welcome to this impressive attachment nestled in the picturesque area of ​​the fifth of Bena…
$843,895
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina de Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina de Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MOLINA DE SEGURA New Build one level villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom…
$534,280
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Molina de Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
Molina de Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MOLINA DE SEGURA New Build one level villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom…
$512,850
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina de Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina de Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MOLINA DE SEGURA New Build one level villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms…
$415,809
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Molina de Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
Molina de Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MOLINA DE SEGURA New Build one level villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom…
$413,388
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina de Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina de Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MOLINA DE SEGURA New Build one level villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom…
$430,662
Leave a request

Property types in Vega Media del Segura

houses

Properties features in Vega Media del Segura, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes