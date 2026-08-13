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Apartments for sale in Valverde, Spain

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Valverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Valverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment in Buzanada.Consists of a living room, two bedrooms, one bathroom. The ap…
$103,800
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