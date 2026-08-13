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Residential properties for sale in Valle del Guadalhorce, Spain

;
apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
Apartment in Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
Apartment
Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
Plots of Land with Stunning Nature Views in Alhaurin el Grande Alhaurin el Grande, nestled …
$180,705
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4 bedroom house in Almogia, Spain
4 bedroom house
Almogia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This semi-detached house is located in Almogía, a small white village close to Málaga. It of…
$287,296
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6 bedroom house in Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
6 bedroom house
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 595 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Malaga. This exquisite property spans 595 m2,…
$1,79M
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Cartama, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartama, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This apartment is on the top floor of a building with an elevator and was renovated recently…
$277,430
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Villa 12 bedrooms in Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
Villa 12 bedrooms
Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
ALHAURIN GRANDE Great Investment opportunity. Very big Villa with more then 10 bedrooms, Sta…
$3,60M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cartama, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartama, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Flat - Cártama (CÁRTAMA PUEBLO) , Built Surface 102m2, 6m2, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
$146,945
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Properties features in Valle del Guadalhorce, Spain

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