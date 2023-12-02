Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Valle del Guadalhorce

Residential properties for sale in Valle del Guadalhorce, Spain

2 properties total found
6 room house with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 1
6 Bedroom Finca/Rural House in a Peaceful Location in Alhaurin de la Torre This Finca is sit…
€450,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with  Terrace, with  Schools, with  Bright in Cartama, Spain
3 room apartment with  Terrace, with  Schools, with  Bright
Cartama, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Flat - Cártama (CÁRTAMA PUEBLO) , Built Surface 102m2, 6m2, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
€148,470
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Valle del Guadalhorce, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir