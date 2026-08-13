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Apartments for sale in Valle del Guadalhorce, Spain

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3 properties total found
Apartment in Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
Apartment
Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
Plots of Land with Stunning Nature Views in Alhaurin el Grande Alhaurin el Grande, nestled …
$180,705
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3 bedroom apartment in Cartama, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartama, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This apartment is on the top floor of a building with an elevator and was renovated recently…
$277,430
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3 bedroom apartment in Cartama, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartama, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Flat - Cártama (CÁRTAMA PUEBLO) , Built Surface 102m2, 6m2, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
$146,945
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