Houses for sale in Valle del Guadalhorce, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Valle del Guadalhorce, Spain

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3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Almogia, Spain
4 bedroom house
Almogia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This semi-detached house is located in Almogía, a small white village close to Málaga. It of…
$287,296
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6 bedroom house in Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
6 bedroom house
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 595 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Malaga. This exquisite property spans 595 m2,…
$1,79M
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Villa 12 bedrooms in Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
Villa 12 bedrooms
Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
ALHAURIN GRANDE Great Investment opportunity. Very big Villa with more then 10 bedrooms, Sta…
$3,60M
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Properties features in Valle del Guadalhorce, Spain

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