Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Valencian Community

Lands for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

79 properties total found
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 900 m²
€495,000
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
Area 250 m²
Corner Land Within Walking Distance from the Beach in Calpe Costa Blanca This land is locate…
€225,000
Plot of land in San Fulgencio, Spain
Plot of land
San Fulgencio, Spain
Area 280 m²
Land with Open View in 5 Minutes from the Beach in Alicante Costa Blanca This land is locat…
€184,000
Plot of land in Santa Pola, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Pola, Spain
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Land in an Advantageous Location in Alicante Costa Blanca The land is located in…
€171,000
Plot of land in el Castell de Guadalest, Spain
Plot of land
el Castell de Guadalest, Spain
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Plot With Panoramic Views in Guadalest, Alicante, Costa Blanca This plot is in G…
€410,000
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
DescriptionLand plot for sale in Altea, province of Alicante – 2300 sq.m. for 149.000 €, 65 …
€149,000
Plot of land in el Campello, Spain
Plot of land
el Campello, Spain
Area 2 764 m²
We present you this land for sale, an ideal occasion for real estate promotion of semi-detac…
€2,10M
Plot of land in Castalla, Spain
Plot of land
Castalla, Spain
Area 5 193 m²
€467,370
Plot of land in Mutxamel, Spain
Plot of land
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 1 749 m²
€550,000
Plot of land in Riba-roja de Turia, Spain
Plot of land
Riba-roja de Turia, Spain
€825,000
Plot of land in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Plot of land
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Plot on urban land, in the town of Los Montesinos in Alicante. It is located in the new urba…
€35,000
Plot of land in Almoradi, Spain
Plot of land
Almoradi, Spain
Large land, in a unique and special enclave and at an unbeatable price. Large urban land of …
€145,800
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot on the first line of the sea in Cabo Roig , Orihuela Costa . Cabo Roig is a residential…
€1,80M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
This plot of 2300 m2 on the outskirts of Benejuzar between Alicante and Murcia is in a very …
€84,000
Plot of land in Catral, Spain
Plot of land
Catral, Spain
Plot of 13,549 m2 in Catral (Alicante) surrounded by houses, well connected to the highway, …
€126,000
Plot of land in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Plot of land
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Plot of 12,000 m2 of land with the possibility of construction, at the foot of the road from…
€65,000
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Corner plot of one thousand three hundred square meters, in which one can be built from one …
€210,000
Plot of land in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 4 800 m²
Two adjoining plots in the Orcheta orchard, one 3,100m2. And the other 1680m2. In writing, l…
€1
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
The plot is rectangular and flat, fenced around the perimeter and with an automatic gate at …
€35,000
Plot of land in Denia, Spain
Plot of land
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Urban land for sale in an urbanization of Les Rotes in Denia. A residential house can be bui…
€80,000
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a parcel of land with an area of 703 square meters. The parcel is sold with an agre…
€367,500
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
DescriptionLand-Plot for sale in Altea!Price: 350.000 €Property size: 1.520 m2It is a plot o…
€350,000
Plot of land in Busot, Spain
Plot of land
Busot, Spain
€85,000
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€1,10M
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€650,000
Plot of land in Villa Martin, Spain
Plot of land
Villa Martin, Spain
Sold on the first line of the Villamartin Golf Course The site is in an ideal location, in a…
€350,000
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
€140,000
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
Land for development in Elce ID D12226
€60,000
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
Land for development in Elce ID D12502
€68,250
Plot of land in Aspe, Spain
Plot of land
Aspe, Spain
Land for development in Alicante ID D12655
€69,500

Real estate in Valencia: a profitable investment for foreigners

Along with Madrid and Barcelona, Valencia is considered an important tourist centre in Spain. Thousands of foreigners come here every month to spend time on the famous beach areas and visit numerous nature reserves. The mild Mediterranean climate and excellent weather make it possible to spend a pleasant and useful time in the Spanish city throughout the whole year. The period from March to November is especially advantageous for visiting the resort because the temperature keeps at the 30 degrees Celsius mark.

Valencia’s attractions

The Spanish city is famous for a lot of historically and culturally significant sights. One of the most visited attractions is the local Cathedral, where the Holy Grail is kept. Tourists are equally interested in the Bullfighting Museum and the Central Square of the Old Maid, surrounded by orange trees and fountains.

Who can buy a property in Valencia?

Buying a home in the Spanish city can be a worthwhile investment for all foreigners. The advantages of buying a property in Valencia are obvious:

  • a purchased apartment or house can be rented out to tourists all year round, which will in 5-7 years recoup the cost of housing;
  • all real estate in Valencia regularly increases in value by 10-15% per year. With such a jump in prices, one can profitably resell apartments in a few years;
  • for the housing maintenance in Valencia, a low tax of only 0.4-1.1% of the accommodation cost is set. This is much less than in other European countries.

The immovables cost in Valencia

Real estate prices in the Spanish city vary greatly. The cost is affected by such details as the class of housing in Valencia, the location of the apartment in relation to the sea and other factors. On average, real estate prices are about €3-4 thousand per square meter. For this money, one can buy a luxury villa with a private pool and access to the sea.

Much cheaper housing in Valencia is in multi-storey buildings. For example, a one-room apartment with an average renovation can sum up to €1-1.5 thousand per square meter. In general, despite the increased rates in recent years, the cost of real estate in Valencia is considered average in the country.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir