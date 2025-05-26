Show property on map Show properties list
Castles in Valencian Community, Spain

Alacant Alicante
9
Orihuela
8
9 properties total found
Castle in Orihuela, Spain
Castle
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 500 m²
$1,14M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
$2,28M
Castle in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Castle
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Area 1 600 m²
$911,752
Castle in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Castle
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Area 1 500 m²
$911,752
Castle in Orihuela, Spain
Castle
Orihuela, Spain
$1,19M
Castle in Orihuela, Spain
Castle
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 300 m²
$3,42M
Castle in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Castle
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Area 900 m²
$564,146
Castle in Orihuela, Spain
Castle
Orihuela, Spain
$1,31M
Castle in Polop, Spain
Castle
Polop, Spain
Area 17 444 m²
$363,561
Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

