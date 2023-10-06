Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
€629,900
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
€659,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
€589,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view in Los Balcones, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with sea view
Los Balcones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
House for sale in Oriuela Costa in Las Mimosas. The total area of 52.00 m2, the plot of 70 m…
€127,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with private pool in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with private pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€590,000
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with fireplace, with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with fireplace, with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Large 6 beds detached villa near Playa Locos in Torrevieja. Large 6 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms d…
€414,500
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Detached Villa in Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja. 3 Villas located in the district of Aguas Nuevas…
€499,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Spectacular modern style villas in Torrevieja. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, …
€370,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Spectacular modern style villas in Torrevieja. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, …
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
3 beds luxury villas in El Chaparral near Torrevieja . Luxury 3 bedrooms detached villas nea…
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Cozy townhouse in Aguas Nuevas. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, kit…
€182,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
4 beds semidetached villa near the sea in north Torrevieja. Semi-detached villa with 4 bedro…
€215,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 319 m²
Luxury 3 bedrooms villas with sea views & private pool. Turnkey luxury villas with 3 bedroom…
€435,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
Modern style semidetached villa in Los Altos. Spacious modern style 3 bedroom semidetached v…
€290,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with fireplace in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with fireplace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 335 m²
Luxury 3 beds key ready detached villa in Los Altos . 3 bedrooms luxury detached villa with …
€350,000
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 283 m²
Beautiful villa with sea view located in Torrevieha in the south of Costa Blanca The total …
€1,45M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms New magnificent construction in Torrevyekh and around La Mata…
€660,000
