Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Torrevieja
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain
17 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
141 m²
€629,900
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
187 m²
€659,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Torrevieja, Spain
3
3
121 m²
€589,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view
Los Balcones, Spain
2
1
52 m²
House for sale in Oriuela Costa in Las Mimosas. The total area of 52.00 m2, the plot of 70 m…
€127,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with private pool
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
160 m²
€590,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with fireplace, with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
6
3
220 m²
Large 6 beds detached villa near Playa Locos in Torrevieja. Large 6 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms d…
€414,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
143 m²
Detached Villa in Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja. 3 Villas located in the district of Aguas Nuevas…
€499,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
124 m²
Spectacular modern style villas in Torrevieja. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, …
€370,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
140 m²
Spectacular modern style villas in Torrevieja. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, …
€385,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
114 m²
3 beds luxury villas in El Chaparral near Torrevieja . Luxury 3 bedrooms detached villas nea…
€385,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
85 m²
Cozy townhouse in Aguas Nuevas. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, kit…
€182,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
125 m²
4 beds semidetached villa near the sea in north Torrevieja. Semi-detached villa with 4 bedro…
€215,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Torrevieja, Spain
3
4
319 m²
Luxury 3 bedrooms villas with sea views & private pool. Turnkey luxury villas with 3 bedroom…
€435,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
4
4
162 m²
Modern style semidetached villa in Los Altos. Spacious modern style 3 bedroom semidetached v…
€290,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with fireplace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
4
335 m²
Luxury 3 beds key ready detached villa in Los Altos . 3 bedrooms luxury detached villa with …
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
6
283 m²
Beautiful villa with sea view located in Torrevieha in the south of Costa Blanca The total …
€1,45M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Torrevieja, Spain
3
4
176 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms New magnificent construction in Torrevyekh and around La Mata…
€660,000
Recommend
