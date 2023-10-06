Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Torrevieja

Lands for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Torrevieja, Spain
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
Urban plot in the famous pine area of Los Balcones, 1000 m2 of flat land with access to elec…
€225,000
Plot of land in Torrevieja, Spain
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 800 m²
Nice building plot on the corner in the heart of Torrevieja , to build one or two homes of y…
€275,000
Plot of land in Torrevieja, Spain
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
Building plot of 1500 sq.m. in north of Torrevieja . Building plot of 1.524 sq.m. in the nor…
€700,000
Plot of land in Torrevieja, Spain
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
Building plot on the promenade of Torrevieja . Building plot in the promenade of Torrevieja,…
€3,15M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir