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Monthly rent of houses with garden in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
We are offering a magnificent townhouse for seasonal rental for 6–11 months, with the option…
$3,558
per month
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2 bedroom house in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom house
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Seasonal rental of a townhouse with fantastic views of the sea and La Gomera. The property h…
$2,932
per month
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Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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