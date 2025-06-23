Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows with garden for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

2 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
On sale is a bungalow located in the Adeje zone.The bungalow consists of: 2 bedrooms, 1 bath…
$344,694
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For sale bungalow with an area of 75 m2, located on a plot of 300 m2.Located in Palm Mar, 50…
$551,511
Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
