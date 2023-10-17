Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain

2 properties total found
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 1 156 m²
Commercial warehouse for sale located in front of the University of Alicante, completely ren…
€1,10M
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 973 m²
€1,50M
