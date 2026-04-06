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Villas for sale in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain

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52 properties total found
Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 125 m²
Description of object: In the enchanting setting of La Nucia stands an exclusive collection …
$670,157
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 293 m²
Description of object:
$988,625
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 143 m²
Description of object: In the heart of the attractive area of Orihuela Costa, this detached …
$870,631
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 308 m²
Description of object: We present one of the last available houses of this prestigious proje…
$781,277
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 93 m²
Description of object: In the charming town of Orihuela, a unique opportunity opens up to ac…
$320,759
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 91 m²
Description of object: In San Fulgencio we offer a residential complex of twelve bungalows d…
$363,030
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 138 m²
Description of object: In the enchanting setting of Orihua, a residential complex of 39 deta…
$532,689
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 220 m²
Description of object: In the attractive location of Los Alcázares in the Murcia region, a r…
$643,121
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 146 m²
Description of object: We present a detached chalet in picturesque Pinoso, offering a combin…
$400,949
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 118 m²
Description of object: In the picturesque town of Benijófar, this exclusive detached chalet …
$492,021
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 138 m²
Description of object: In sunny Orihuela, we offer a residential complex of 39 detached hous…
$502,904
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 235 m²
Description of object: We offer an exclusive collection of 32 detached homes that combine mo…
$538,302
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 214 m²
Description of object: We offer a unique collection of three detached sea view chalets, desi…
$686,195
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 178 m²
Description of object: In the picturesque village of El Pinós, this detached property offers…
$515,505
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 360 m²
Description of object: This exceptional house with a total area of 360 m2 (255 m2 living are…
$848,865
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 319 m²
$1,37M
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 122 m²
Description of object: On the Costa Cálida, in the quiet and sought-after area of Los Alcáza…
$687,913
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 87 m²
Description of object: In the charming village of San Fulgencio, we offer a residential comp…
$353,866
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 198 m²
Description of object: In the heart of the sought-after Vega Baja area, in the village of Bi…
$287,996
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 102 m²
Description of object: In the heart of the Costa Cálida, in the quiet and prestigious area o…
$561,901
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 474 m²
$1,01M
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 186 m²
Description of object: I offer a unique residential opportunity in the form of two separate …
$916,454
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 87 m²
Description of object: In charming San Javier, we offer an exclusive collection of 16 bungal…
$296,587
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 100 m²
Description of object: On the southeast coast of Spain, in the popular resort of Los Alcázar…
$367,727
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
$559,037
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 210 m²
Description of object: On the southeast coast of Spain, in the region of Murcia, a private r…
$748,514
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 234 m²
Description of object: In the exclusive area of El Chaparral, a detached chalet is offered, …
$1,03M
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 95 m²
Description of object: We present you an exclusive four-room bungalow with a total area of 9…
$408,395
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 116 m²
$555,600
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 227 m²
Description of object: In a prestigious seaside location, we offer a villa that is both an e…
$1,55M
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