Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Sant Just Desvern
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Sant Just Desvern, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Just Desvern, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Just Desvern, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
It is located in Sant Just Desvern. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 20 minutes drive.…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go