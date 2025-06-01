Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Sant Just Desvern
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sant Just Desvern, Spain

1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Just Desvern, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Just Desvern, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
It is located in Sant Just Desvern. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 20 minutes drive.…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go