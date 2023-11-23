Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Spain

houses
5
6 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Villa Lemon is located in Calo d’en Real – south west – Ibiza, in the municipality of San Jo…
€3,65M
Villa 6 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
This beautiful recently renovated property with sea views is located above the bay of Cala V…
€1,80M
Villa 5 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
This luxurious villa with plenty of privacy is located near Es Cubells, one of the most high…
€3,55M
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Description Modern renovated villa with fantastic sea views The completely renovated villa i…
€3,65M
4 room apartment in Ibiza, Spain
4 room apartment
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This luxurious apartment has a spectacular view of the magical rock “Es Vedra”. It is a very…
€1,60M
Villa 6 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Beautiful villa in the quiet area of San José. This villa contains 6 bedrooms and 6 bathroom…
€2,90M
