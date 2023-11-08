Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Sebastian de los Reyes

Residential properties for sale in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain

apartments
12
houses
3
15 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
€209,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, in city center in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Beautiful apartment with a tourist license, located a minute walk from La Concha Beach, next…
€550,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
The new residential complex is located on Aldamar Street in San Sebastian, Basque Country. T…
€850,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
The delightful apartment with beautiful views of the bay is located in San Sebastian. Apartm…
€750,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
The modern duplex is located in the center of San Sebastian. The apartment has an area of 17…
€950,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
A luxurious villa with swimming pool and sea views is located in San Sebstian, Spain. In a …
€1,86M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 874 m²
An exclusive mansion with magnificent sea views is located in San Sebastian, Basque Country.…
€1,85M
2 room apartment with sea view, in city center, with internet in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, in city center, with internet
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
The modern apartment at the planning stage is located in San Sebastian, Spain. The apartment…
€1,55M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 124 m²
The excellent apartment at the planning stage is located in an exclusive residential complex…
€1,85M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
The chic apartment is located in the centre of San Sebastian, Spain. In the apartment with a…
€875,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Great apartment located next to Paseo Nuevo and Paseo Salamanca, San Sebastian. The apartmen…
€800,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
The elegant apartment is located in San Sebastian, Basque Country. The apartment is located …
€1,35M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
A completely renovated apartment located in the center of San Sebastian. The apartment is 65…
€600,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
The renovated apartment is located in the old part of San Sebastian, Spain. The apartment ha…
€455,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
The modern villa is located next to the famous culinary centre in San Sebastian, Basque Coun…
€1,45M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir