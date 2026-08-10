Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Sebastian de los Reyes
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain

;
2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
We present to you a unique and exceptional architectural project, conceived as an icon of de…
$1,28M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
We present to you a unique and exceptional architectural project, conceived as an icon of de…
$975,066
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go