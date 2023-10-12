Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

9 properties total found
3 room house with swimming pool in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€760,000
2 room house with swimming pool in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room house with swimming pool
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
€945,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 4
€780,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern designer townhouses in a golf resort in the province of Alicante, on the Costa Blan…
€780,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 4
Fantastic villa for sale in Costa - Blanca, Spain . This villa is in a very quiet neighborh…
€325,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 3
Fantastic villa for sale in Costa Blanca, Spain . This villa is located in a very quiet ar…
€275,000
