Pool Houses for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Miguel de Salinas
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for Sale in in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

;
villas
87
bungalows
77
townhouses
10
House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Amazing villa with a large terrace, private pool, solarium and garden close to a golf course…
$441,750
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Beautiful modern villa with private pool, garden and large roof top terrace located in quite…
$420,954
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
$1,73M
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
This charming home stands out for its spacious private plot and a design conceived for year-…
$432,111
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with private pool, garden and huge roof top terrace located on Costa Blanca Sou…
$457,814
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Fantastic villa with a large terrace, private pool, solarium and garden close to a golf cour…
$478,618
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 500 m²
The elegance of timeless design with the comfort of contemporary luxury. In the heart of a…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Beautiful modern villa with private pool, garden and large roof top terrace located in quite…
$424,357
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
House in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
House
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Luxury Detached Villa with Private Infinity Pool and Golf Course Views in San Miguel de Sali…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 1
Stunning villa with a large terrace, private pool, solarium and garden close to a golf cours…
$451,386
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
Go