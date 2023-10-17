UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
San Fulgencio
Houses
Houses for sale in San Fulgencio, Spain
villas
14
townhouses
3
House
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
4
3
109 m²
2
For sale a new townhouse in the closed urbanization BUNGAVILLAS SOL with a swimming pool in …
€185,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Fulgencio, Spain
3
2
160 m²
1/2
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in San Fulgencio Alicante The villas are loca…
€529,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Fulgencio, Spain
5
4
305 m²
3/3
Luxury Villa in La Marina Alicante with a Modern Mediterranean Design This project is in La …
€896,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Fulgencio, Spain
6
4
290 m²
2/2
5-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style House with a Private Pool in La Marina Alicante The house is l…
€599,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Fulgencio, Spain
3
2
150 m²
Villas in La Marina, San Fulgencio, Alicante New construction homes in the Oasis Urbanizatio…
€529,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
San Fulgencio, Spain
3
2
101 m²
IBIZA STYLE HOUSING~ ~ Ibizan style house on an independent plot with terrace, parking area …
€429,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse
San Fulgencio, Spain
3
2
125 m²
VILLA IN URBANIZATION NEAR THE SEA~ ~ Two-storey semi-detached villa with solarium, 3 bedroo…
€288,500
Recommend
3 room townhouse
San Fulgencio, Spain
3
2
125 m²
VILLA IN URBANIZATION NEAR THE SEA~ ~ Two-storey semi-detached villa with solarium, 3 bedroo…
€288,500
Recommend
3 room townhouse
San Fulgencio, Spain
3
2
125 m²
VILLA IN URBANIZATION NEAR THE SEA~ ~ Two-storey semi-detached villa with solarium, 3 bedroo…
€288,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Fulgencio, Spain
3
3
133 m²
€309,500
1
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
San Fulgencio, Spain
3
3
109 m²
€299,900
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
4
3
101 m²
2
Modern villa with pool in San Fulgencio. The hotel is located in a closed residential comple…
€349,900
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
4
2
101 m²
1/1
Modern villa with pool in San Fulgencio. The hotel is located in a closed residential comple…
€389,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
San Fulgencio, Spain
3
2
187 m²
€429,900
Recommend
Chalet 3 bedrooms with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
San Fulgencio, Spain
3
3
109 m²
€299,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Fulgencio, Spain
3
3
115 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
€299,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with utility room, with White goods
San Fulgencio, Spain
3
2
125 m²
3 beds luxury semidetached villas in La Marina . These luxury villas have 3 bedrooms and 2 b…
€247,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with utility room, with White goods
San Fulgencio, Spain
3
2
130 m²
Ground floor detached villa with a large plot in La Marina. These new built detached villas …
€379,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Fulgencio, Spain
3
2
101 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
€349,900
Recommend
