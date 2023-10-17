Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Fulgencio
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in San Fulgencio, Spain

villas
14
townhouses
3
House To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
3 room house with by the sea in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a new townhouse in the closed urbanization BUNGAVILLAS SOL with a swimming pool in …
€185,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in San Fulgencio Alicante The villas are loca…
€529,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa in La Marina Alicante with a Modern Mediterranean Design This project is in La …
€896,000
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 2/2
5-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style House with a Private Pool in La Marina Alicante The house is l…
€599,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Villas in La Marina, San Fulgencio, Alicante New construction homes in the Oasis Urbanizatio…
€529,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
IBIZA STYLE HOUSING~ ~ Ibizan style house on an independent plot with terrace, parking area …
€429,900
3 room townhouse in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
VILLA IN URBANIZATION NEAR THE SEA~ ~ Two-storey semi-detached villa with solarium, 3 bedroo…
€288,500
Villa 3 room villa in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
IBIZA STYLE HOUSING~ ~ Ibizan style house on an independent plot with terrace, parking area …
€429,900
3 room townhouse in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
VILLA IN URBANIZATION NEAR THE SEA~ ~ Two-storey semi-detached villa with solarium, 3 bedroo…
€288,500
Villa 3 room villa in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
IBIZA STYLE HOUSING~ ~ Ibizan style house on an independent plot with terrace, parking area …
€429,900
3 room townhouse in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
VILLA IN URBANIZATION NEAR THE SEA~ ~ Two-storey semi-detached villa with solarium, 3 bedroo…
€288,500
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
€309,500
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
€299,900
3 room house with by the sea in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with pool in San Fulgencio. The hotel is located in a closed residential comple…
€349,900
3 room house with by the sea in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern villa with pool in San Fulgencio. The hotel is located in a closed residential comple…
€389,900
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
€429,900
Chalet 3 bedrooms with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods in San Fulgencio, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
€299,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
€299,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with utility room, with White goods in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with utility room, with White goods
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
3 beds luxury semidetached villas in La Marina . These luxury villas have 3 bedrooms and 2 b…
€247,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with utility room, with White goods in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with utility room, with White goods
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Ground floor detached villa with a large plot in La Marina. These new built detached villas …
€379,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
€349,900
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir