Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Fulgencio
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in San Fulgencio Alicante The villas are loca…
€529,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa in La Marina Alicante with a Modern Mediterranean Design This project is in La …
€896,000
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 2/2
5-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style House with a Private Pool in La Marina Alicante The house is l…
€599,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Villas in La Marina, San Fulgencio, Alicante New construction homes in the Oasis Urbanizatio…
€529,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
IBIZA STYLE HOUSING~ ~ Ibizan style house on an independent plot with terrace, parking area …
€429,900
Villa 3 room villa in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
IBIZA STYLE HOUSING~ ~ Ibizan style house on an independent plot with terrace, parking area …
€429,900
Villa 3 room villa in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
IBIZA STYLE HOUSING~ ~ Ibizan style house on an independent plot with terrace, parking area …
€429,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
€309,500
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
€299,900
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
€429,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
€299,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with utility room, with White goods in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with utility room, with White goods
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
3 beds luxury semidetached villas in La Marina . These luxury villas have 3 bedrooms and 2 b…
€247,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with utility room, with White goods in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with utility room, with White goods
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Ground floor detached villa with a large plot in La Marina. These new built detached villas …
€379,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
€349,900
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir