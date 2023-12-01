Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Roses

Residential properties for sale in Roses, Spain

4 properties total found
2 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool in Roses, Spain
2 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Roses, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
2000 Mediterranean villa built with panoramic views of the city and mountains. The house con…
€1,20M
Villa 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Roses, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Roses, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 410 m²
The luxury villa is located in Rosas, Spain. 410 sq.m. villa 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, living…
€495,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Roses, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Roses, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Beautiful apartment located in Rosas, Spain. In the apartment with an area of 60 sq.m. 2 bed…
€399,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Roses, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Roses, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Beautiful apartment overlooking the sea is located in the center of Rosas, Spain. The apartm…
€309,000
