  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Region of Murcia

Lands for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Abanilla, Spain
Plot of land
Abanilla, Spain
Area 7 860 m²
€19,500
Plot of land in Murcia, Spain
Plot of land
Murcia, Spain
Great opportunity for an urbanized plot of land for a villa to your liking in Corvera, Murci…
€50,000
Plot of land in San Javier, Spain
Plot of land
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
Land in San Javier for building houses.On sale a plot of land with an area of 330.98 square …
€115,843
Plot of land in San Javier, Spain
Plot of land
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 382 m²
Land in the city of San Javier for the construction of houses. For sale a plot of land of 38…
€133,721
Plot of land in San Javier, Spain
Plot of land
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 332 m²
Land in the city of San Javier for the construction of houses. For sale a plot of land of 33…
€116,326
Plot of land in San Javier, Spain
Plot of land
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 303 m²
Land in San Javier for building houses. On sale a plot of land with an area of 303.96 square…
€106,386
