Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Pollenca
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pollenca, Spain

1 property total found
Castle 8 bedrooms in Pollenca, Spain
Castle 8 bedrooms
Pollenca, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Villa in Balearic
$2,85M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go