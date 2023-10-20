Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Pla de Mallorca

Commercial real estate in Pla de Mallorca, Spain

hotels
7
7 properties total found
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 15 300 m²
DescriptionSale of a 4 * hotel with 220 rooms on the first line of the island of Mallorca in…
€95,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
DescriptionSale of 4* Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 6.5 million Euro!The hotel is located 20 k…
€6,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 1 815 m²
Description5 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 10 million euros. Exclusive 5 * Hotel, part of a …
€10,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 2 400 m²
Description4 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 15 million Euro, 7% profitability!The hotel is in…
€15,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 2 112 m²
DescriptionHotel 2* in Mallorca, 5.0 million euros, 5% profitability!Located on the Arenal b…
€5,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 8 300 m²
DescriptionHotel 3 * in Mallorca, 189 rooms, 15.5 million €, 6% profitability!The hotel is l…
€15,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 11 800 m²
DescriptionFor sale a profitable 3 * Hotel in Mallorca € 16.0 millionThe Hotel chain sells t…
€16,00M
