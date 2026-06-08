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Warehouses in Novelda, Spain

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Warehouse 1 439 m² in Novelda, Spain
Warehouse 1 439 m²
Novelda, Spain
Area 1 439 m²
Industrial ship for sale with an area of 1,439 m2 with a plot of 3,361m2, located in the tow…
$575,761
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