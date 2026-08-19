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Apartments for sale in Noroeste, Spain

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Calasparra
4
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5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
MODERN VILLAS IN CALASPARRA WITH PRIVATE POOL !!! New real estate development consisting o…
$370,293
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3 bedroom apartment in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
MODERN VILLAS IN CALASPARRA WITH PRIVATE POOL !!! New real estate development consisting o…
$381,901
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
MODERN VILLAS IN CALASPARRA WITH PRIVATE POOL !!! New real estate development consisting o…
$393,509
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CALASPARRA, MURCIA New Build project of beautiful villas in Calasparra,…
$403,376
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3 bedroom apartment in Moratalla, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Moratalla, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MORATALLA, MURCIA New Build development located in Campo de San Juan, M…
$335,469
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Property types in Noroeste

3 BHK

Properties features in Noroeste, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
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