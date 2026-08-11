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Villas for sale in Nerja, Spain

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nerja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nerja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
In the charming town of Nerja, an exclusive complex of 5 villas reinvents Mediterranean luxu…
$1,92M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nerja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nerja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 206 m²
In the charming town of Nerja, an exclusive complex of 5 villas reinvents Mediterranean luxu…
$1,33M
Leave a request
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