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New Buildings in Nerja, Spain

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Residential quarter Marinsa Paradise
Residential quarter Marinsa Paradise
Residential quarter Marinsa Paradise
Residential quarter Marinsa Paradise
Residential quarter Marinsa Paradise
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Residential quarter Marinsa Paradise
Nerja, Spain
from
$967,002
Come and see this new project of 17 three-bedroom semi-detached houses in Nerja. It is a residential complex of three-story houses (ground floor, first floor, and second floor), with a basement and solarium. With fitted kitchens, including ceramic hob, sink, and extractor hood. Three full …
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Show all Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Nerja, Spain
from
$1,30M
Discover a new level of luxury in the picturesque town of Nerja with our development of 5 stunning villas. Located in the prestigious town of Nerja, these homes have been designed to offer the utmost in comfort, contemporary style and Mediterranean luxury. Modern and Functional Design Each…
Agency
Muse
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