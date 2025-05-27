Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marratxi
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Marratxi, Spain

1 property total found
Castle 4 bedrooms in Marratxi, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Marratxi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Floor 2
$1,82M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Marratxi, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go