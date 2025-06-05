Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Maresme
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Maresme, Spain

2 BHK
5
3 BHK
6
4 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This new development of brand-new apartments in Estepona redefines modern comfort and design…
$449,223
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
1st
$408,646
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 123 m²
City dwelling, by the sea, with views of MongiThis offer overlooking Montgo consists of 65 h…
$478,446
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
New residential complex in Los Alcazares next to Serena Golf Club and Mar Menor BeachExclusi…
$454,178
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
New residential in Benalmadena, Málaga. The private urbanization has 70 homes of 2 and 3 bed…
$441,830
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
New Penthouses in the City of AlicanteA new building of 53 apartments in Alicante.Apartments…
$504,946
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This exclusive residential complex redefines the concept of home, offering its residents an …
$460,595
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Benijofar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
New residential complex in BenijofarNew residential complex in a quiet area of Benijofar.The…
$373,359
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rio Real, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Rio Real, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Exclusive residential complex consisting in its first phase of 39 luxury duplex apartments a…
$499,262
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Apartment in Madrid, Spain
Apartment
Madrid, Spain
Area 300 m²
This exclusive building, completely renovated inside, is located in the heart of Salamanca, …
$4,78M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This is a sought-after gated community in Casares Costa, where breathtaking sea views and tr…
$396,908
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
New Bungalow Residential Complex in Los BalconesDiscover the perfect harmony between luxury …
$329,991
Leave a request

Properties features in Maresme, Spain

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go