Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Maresme
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Maresme, Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Maresme, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartments in a Residential Complex Near Beaches and Shopping Areas in Maresme Barcelona Pre…
$633,853
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Maresme, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Maresme, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments for Sale in a Residential Complex in Teià Maresme Barcelona Teià is a lovely town…
$810,767
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Premia de Dalt, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
New development of 4 blocks of residential units located in en Premià de Dalt. This charming…
$439,140
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Maresme, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go