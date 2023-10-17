Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Lower Empordà

Lands for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

33 properties total found
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 240 m²
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
€185,000
Plot of land in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Area 28 000 m²
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnRFOTDJF3  3.5 ha plot with spectacular views of the sea an…
€70,000
Plot of land in Begur, Spain
Plot of land
Begur, Spain
Area 350 m²
Magnificent land located in Begur, between the coves of Aiguafreda and Sa Tuna among others.…
€105,31M
Plot of land in Palafrugell, Spain
Plot of land
Palafrugell, Spain
Area 36 400 m²
Large extension of flat land located in the tourist town of Calonge. In a quiet residential …
€7,50M
Plot of land in Calonge, Spain
Plot of land
Calonge, Spain
Area 1 130 m²
Fully fenced plot for sale with sea views. It also has very little slope, a remarkably flat …
€175,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 960 m²
Set of 5 building plots 360m from the bay of “Sa Conca” (S’agaró). Currently there are 3 plo…
€1,15M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 2 579 m²
Excellent land located between the towns of Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Just 5 minute…
€850,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 600 m²
Fantastic plot with sea views in the exclusive Mas Nou urbanization. With an area of ​​1600m…
€195,000
Plot of land in Calonge, Spain
Plot of land
Calonge, Spain
Area 1 272 m²
Land located in the town of Calonge with a total area of 1272m2 with beautiful views of the …
€180,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 33 500 m²
Plot on the Costa Brava, in the tourist town of Platja d’Aro. The land is located in a prest…
€2,35M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 5 126 m²
Two building plots in a good area of ​​the town of Platja d’Aro. Just 5 minutes from the lei…
€3,95M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 4 877 m²
Large plot of residential, consolidated urban buildable land in Platja d’Aro, “Els Estanys” …
€3,50M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 200 m²
We have 3 plots for sale of 1200m2 each in the town of S’agaró. Located in one of the best r…
€1,60M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 800 m²
We have 3 plots for sale of 800m2 each in the town of S’agaró. Located in one of the best re…
€1,35M
Plot of land in Castell d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell d Aro, Spain
Area 7 300 m²
This plot very close to the beach and the seaport of Platja d’Aro has a total area of ​​land…
€1,40M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 5 582 m²
Land area: 5,582 m2 (2,711 m2 and 2,871 m2) The plots are located 5 minutes walk from the se…
€7,51M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 2 420 m²
PLOT REPORT IN S’AGARÓ. Plot area: 2420.26m2  Maximum buildable area 0.75 m2xm2 land: 1815.…
€1,75M
Plot of land in Lower Empordà, Spain
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
1000 m2 plot with the house project and building permits included. The land is in the urbani…
€495,000
Plot of land in Palafrugell, Spain
Plot of land
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 838 m²
La Fosca Proyecto (2) Flat plot of 838 m2 in 1 line of the sea in the urbanization La Fosca …
€1,000,000
Plot of land in la Pera, Spain
Plot of land
la Pera, Spain
Area 1 505 m²
-Plot 1505m2. -Quiet urbanization in Playa de Aro. -5 minutes by car from the center. -50% i…
€80,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 536 m²
Large plot in Sant Pol (Sant Feliu de Guíxols). Located in a quiet and sought-after area of …
€570,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 800 m²
Plot with splendid views of the sea to the bay of Palamós in the urbanization of Mas Nou de …
€149,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
The land is located on Cavall Bernat street, very central to the shops and the commercial ar…
€290,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
576 m2 plot for sale at the entrance of Castell-Platja d’Aro. The property has the condition…
€630,000
Plot of land in Palafrugell, Spain
Plot of land
Palafrugell, Spain
Land for the construction of a house, Palamos, Costa Brava, Spain. Land for sale with an ar…
€535,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€420,000
Plot of land in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Land for sale for construction with an area of 2096 m2, located in the quiet and green urban…
€250,000
Plot of land in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Land for sale in the quiet and green urbanization of Mas Palli, municipality of Kalonge, Cos…
€150,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€250,000
Plot of land in Palafrugell, Spain
Plot of land
Palafrugell, Spain
€290,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir