Realting.com
Spain
Land
Lower Empordà
Lands for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain
33 properties total found
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 240 m²
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
€185,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
28 000 m²
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnRFOTDJF3 3.5 ha plot with spectacular views of the sea an…
€70,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Begur, Spain
350 m²
Magnificent land located in Begur, between the coves of Aiguafreda and Sa Tuna among others.…
€105,31M
Recommend
Plot of land
Palafrugell, Spain
36 400 m²
Large extension of flat land located in the tourist town of Calonge. In a quiet residential …
€7,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Calonge, Spain
1 130 m²
Fully fenced plot for sale with sea views. It also has very little slope, a remarkably flat …
€175,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
960 m²
Set of 5 building plots 360m from the bay of “Sa Conca” (S’agaró). Currently there are 3 plo…
€1,15M
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 579 m²
Excellent land located between the towns of Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Just 5 minute…
€850,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 600 m²
Fantastic plot with sea views in the exclusive Mas Nou urbanization. With an area of 1600m…
€195,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Calonge, Spain
1 272 m²
Land located in the town of Calonge with a total area of 1272m2 with beautiful views of the …
€180,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
33 500 m²
Plot on the Costa Brava, in the tourist town of Platja d’Aro. The land is located in a prest…
€2,35M
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 126 m²
Two building plots in a good area of the town of Platja d’Aro. Just 5 minutes from the lei…
€3,95M
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 877 m²
Large plot of residential, consolidated urban buildable land in Platja d’Aro, “Els Estanys” …
€3,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 200 m²
We have 3 plots for sale of 1200m2 each in the town of S’agaró. Located in one of the best r…
€1,60M
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
800 m²
We have 3 plots for sale of 800m2 each in the town of S’agaró. Located in one of the best re…
€1,35M
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell d Aro, Spain
7 300 m²
This plot very close to the beach and the seaport of Platja d’Aro has a total area of land…
€1,40M
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 582 m²
Land area: 5,582 m2 (2,711 m2 and 2,871 m2) The plots are located 5 minutes walk from the se…
€7,51M
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 420 m²
PLOT REPORT IN S’AGARÓ. Plot area: 2420.26m2 Maximum buildable area 0.75 m2xm2 land: 1815.…
€1,75M
Recommend
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
4
1 000 m²
1000 m2 plot with the house project and building permits included. The land is in the urbani…
€495,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Palafrugell, Spain
6
6
838 m²
La Fosca Proyecto (2) Flat plot of 838 m2 in 1 line of the sea in the urbanization La Fosca …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
la Pera, Spain
1 505 m²
-Plot 1505m2. -Quiet urbanization in Playa de Aro. -5 minutes by car from the center. -50% i…
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
536 m²
Large plot in Sant Pol (Sant Feliu de Guíxols). Located in a quiet and sought-after area of …
€570,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 800 m²
Plot with splendid views of the sea to the bay of Palamós in the urbanization of Mas Nou de …
€149,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
The land is located on Cavall Bernat street, very central to the shops and the commercial ar…
€290,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
576 m2 plot for sale at the entrance of Castell-Platja d’Aro. The property has the condition…
€630,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Palafrugell, Spain
Land for the construction of a house, Palamos, Costa Brava, Spain. Land for sale with an ar…
€535,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€420,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Land for sale for construction with an area of 2096 m2, located in the quiet and green urban…
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Land for sale in the quiet and green urbanization of Mas Palli, municipality of Kalonge, Cos…
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Palafrugell, Spain
€290,000
Recommend
