  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Las Rozas de Madrid
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain

2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain
4 bedroom house
Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Exceptional semi-detached villa in Las Rozas!This impressive semi-detached villa stands out …
$707,861
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
5 bedroom house in Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain
5 bedroom house
Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
We present you this architectural gem of 610 m2 with a spectacular contemporary design, maje…
$2,34M
