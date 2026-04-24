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Townhouses in La Union, Spain

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4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in La Union, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
La Union, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 173 m²
New Build Townhouses with Sea Views in Portman Murcia Exclusive Residential Living in Portm…
$253,993
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3 bedroom townthouse in La Union, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
La Union, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 173 m²
New Build Townhouses with Sea Views in Portman Murcia Exclusive Residential Living …
$249,964
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in La Union, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
La Union, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
New Build Townhouses with Sea Views in Portman Murcia Exclusive Residential Living …
$230,199
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in La Union, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
La Union, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
New Build Townhouses with Sea Views in Portman Murcia Exclusive Residential Living in Portm…
$233,910
Leave a request
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