  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Ribera Alta
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in la Ribera Alta, Spain

2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Terrace, with Garden in Alzira, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Terrace, with Garden
Alzira, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 667 m²
If you are looking for a countryside property with quiet surroundings only 5 minutes by car …
$753,711
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Terrace in Alzira, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Terrace
Alzira, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 403 m²
This is a nice typical house in the Valencia region with a big garden plot. It has 2 floors.…
$347,032
