Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. la Marina Alta
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with garden, with Lift in Denia, Spain
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with garden, with Lift
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Referencia: 371. Studio for sale in Denia with Turlicesia 100 m from the sea / profitabilit…
€89,500

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with swimming pool
with by the sea
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir