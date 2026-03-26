Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. La Axarquia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses in La Axarquia, Spain

Torrox
7
Velez Malaga
5
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with spectacular sea views, large sun-drenched terrace and a private garde…
$517,810
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Elegant townhouse boasting sea-facing terraces, high-end finishes and private gardens, set w…
$448,460
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Fantastic seafront townhouse with spacious terraces, communal pool and private parking, plac…
$468,537
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
AuraAura
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Brilliant new built townhouse with roof top terrace and panoramic sea view, situated in a qu…
$483,793
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in La Axarquia, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go