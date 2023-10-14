Seaview Townhouses for Sale in La Axarquia, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€635,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€460,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nerja, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 4/4
2 or 3-Bedroom Houses with Great Private Gardens and Solarium in Nerja Nerja is an emblemati…
€619,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nerja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/4
2 or 3-Bedroom Houses with Great Private Gardens and Solarium in Nerja Nerja is an emblemati…
€499,000

