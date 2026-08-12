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Penthouses for sale in lHorta Nord, Spain

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Godella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Godella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GODELLA, VALENCIA New Build development with high qual…
$767,382
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Residential Penthouse with an elevator, communal pool, soccer courts, playground and landsca…
$232,461
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