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Apartments with garden for sale in Huelva, Spain

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Ayamonte
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Punta Umbria, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Punta Umbria, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
Modern city beach apartment with community pool and sauna only 200 metres by the beach of To…
$282,874
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Property types in Huelva

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Huelva, Spain

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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