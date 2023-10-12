UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Guardamar del Segura
Apartments
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
penthouses
23
studios
3
1 BHK
3
2 BHK
93
3 BHK
138
4 BHK
5
Apartment
Clear all
64 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
80 m²
1/4
For sale is a beautiful corner apartment on the ground floor, located in a modern residentia…
€209,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
109 m²
2/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€215,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4
1
77 m²
Introducing the bright apartment in the city of Guardamar del Segura.Apartment with three be…
€115,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
73 m²
1
Introducing a bright, cozy apartment by the sea in Campoamor.The distance to the sea is 450 …
€155,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
1
69 m²
Introducing a cozy apartment in the city of Guardamar del Segura. The small cozy city of Gua…
€89,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
1
60 m²
1
Introducing the apartment on the lower floor with direct access from the street in the city …
€99,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
1
59 m²
Introducing the apartment in a closed urbanization in the city of Guardamar del Segura.The a…
€165,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
99 m²
5/5
We present a bright apartment on the top floor in the house for only 10 apartments in the ci…
€140,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
80 m²
11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€285,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
80 m²
1/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€171,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
80 m²
11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€165,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4
1
90 m²
4
Introducing apartments by the sea in the city of Torrevieja, La Mata district.La Mata is a p…
€140,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
78 m²
1/4
For sale a new apartment on the ground floor, with a total area of 78 square meters. m. The …
€249,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
80 m²
4
For sale a new apartment on the ground floor, with a total area of 80 square meters. m. The …
€280,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4
2
96 m²
1/4
For sale a new apartment on the ground floor, with a total area of 96 square meters. m. The …
€283,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
78 m²
2/4
For sale a new apartment on the second floor, with a total area of 78 square meters. m. The …
€267,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
89 m²
1/4
For sale a new apartment on the ground floor, with a total area of 89 square meters. m. The …
€274,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4
2
78 m²
4/4
New modern apartments in the Residencial Royal Beach residential complex in Guardamar del Se…
€296,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4
2
86 m²
1/4
€248,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
1
75 m²
5
For sale apartment in Guardamar del Segura, zone SUP 7, near the Masymas supermarket and 700…
€122,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
1
94 m²
3
For sale we have this beautiful and comfortable apartment overlooking the river and mountain…
€119,999
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
1
60 m²
4
For sale a good apartment in a closed complex, in Guardamar del Segura, the SUP-7 area and n…
€104,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
75 m²
5
For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room with kitchen, gallery and terra…
€120,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
1
68 m²
1
Apartments with sea views in the city of Guardamar del Segura.The total area of the apartmen…
€122,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
92 m²
Apartments with sea views in a beautiful residential complex in the city of Guardamar del Se…
€140,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
1
67 m²
2
Apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the city of Guardamar del Segura.The total …
€115,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
91 m²
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 175 ho…
€319,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
101 m²
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 175 ho…
€224,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
101 m²
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 175 ho…
€249,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4
2
106 m²
1/5
New modern apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the city of Guardamar del Segura…
€249,900
Recommend
