Residential properties for sale in Gata de Gorgos, Spain

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Gata de Gorgos, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Gata de Gorgos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
Houses with a Garden, Pool, and Garage in Gata de Gorgos This project of 8 houses is locate…
€330,000
per month
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking in Gata de Gorgos, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking
Gata de Gorgos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
Houses with a Garden, Pool, and Garage in Gata de Gorgos This project of 8 houses is locate…
€310,000
per month
