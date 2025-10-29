Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Garraf
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

Cubelles
5
Sant Pere de Ribes
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Cubelles, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cubelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in Cubelles Close to Nature, the Sea, and City Access in Cubelles Cubelles is one…
$645,734
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cubelles, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cubelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in Cubelles Close to Nature, the Sea, and City Access in Cubelles Cubelles is one…
$506,116
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Garraf

2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Garraf, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go