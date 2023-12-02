Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Formentera del Segura

Residential properties for sale in Formentera del Segura, Spain

apartments
20
houses
50
77 properties total found
2 room house in Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 room house
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
€265,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 room house
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
€299,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
About the project: the villa is located in San Fulhencio, a quiet but well-developed area, i…
€289,900
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 room house
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the comfortable new golf villa in Benihofar. Benihofar is a cozy city located on…
€425,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 room house
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the comfortable new golf villa in Benihofar.Two-storey house with an area of 133…
€399,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Costa Blanca Single -floor single -family residential comp…
€289,900
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 room house
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer a two-story new villa in Benijófar. The total area of the villa is 145 sq.m., consi…
€368,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Residential complex located in Benihofar, consisting of separate bungalows and villas. The b…
€350,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
A modern residence located in Benihofar, a city on the south of the Costa Blanca, traditiona…
€295,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
A modern residence located in Benihofar, a city on the south of the Costa Blanca, traditiona…
€269,900
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
A modern residence located in Benihofar, a city on the south of the Costa Blanca, traditiona…
€239,900
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
A new residential complex consisting only of separate villas with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms…
€395,000
per month
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Discover this cozy bungalow on the ground floor in Los Palacios, Formentera del Segura. This…
€95,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created a modern style&nb…
€169,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with garden, with public pool, with basement floor in Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with garden, with public pool, with basement floor
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar . R…
€265,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, close to shops in Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, close to shops
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar . R…
€295,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with public pool, close to shops in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with public pool, close to shops
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
NEW BUILD PENTHOUSES IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar . R…
€269,900
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with garden, with public pool, with basement floor in Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment with garden, with public pool, with basement floor
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar . R…
€249,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with mountain view, with public pool in Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with mountain view, with public pool
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar . R…
€269,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, close to shops in Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, close to shops
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN FORMENTERA DEL SEGURA New Build semi-detached villas in F…
€312,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Beautiful independent villa for sale in the countryside of Daya Vieja.The property has a plo…
€829,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
€418,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN FORMENTERA DEL SEGURA~ ~ New Build semi-detached villas in…
€321,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 433 m²
€486,150
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
NEW BUILD PENTHOUSES IN BENIJOFAR~ ~ New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar .~…
€294,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN FULGENCIO~ ~ New Built independent villas located in the town of San…
€309,500
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN BENIJOFAR ~ ~ New Build residential complex of 15 independent villas wit…
€360,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
€333,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN BENIJOFAR ~ ~ New Build residential complex of 15 independent villas wit…
€360,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 433 m²
€486,150
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir