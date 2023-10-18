Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Finestrat
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Finestrat, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Feel the sea breeze and the blueberry of the Mediterranean Sea in this magnificent penthouse…
€360,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
They say that blue is the color of calm and tranquility, and that is what you will find in t…
€410,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
Impressive penthouse in Golf Bahia de FinestratEffective penthouse for sale in the exclusive…
€239,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
€440,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
€525,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€491,700
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEWS IN FINESTRAT~ ~ New Build Luxury residen…
€330,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEWS IN FINESTRAT~ ~ New Build Luxury residen…
€330,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€491,700
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
€525,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
€440,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEWS IN FINESTRAT~ ~ New Build Luxury residen…
€330,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€491,700
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
€525,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
€440,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom with terrace, with garden, with storage room in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom with terrace, with garden, with storage room
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Residential complex with 21 exclusive homes, it consists of 8 floors and has a community gar…
€491,700
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 9
€491,700
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir